Better Business Bureau talks pet selling scams

The Better Business Bureau is warning the public about scams regarding the sales of pets online.

Many animal lovers tend to look for the best pet that suits their needs, some even go so far as to find an ad online.

With the help of social media and selling apps, it can be easy to find the perfect pet, but where there's money involved, scammers are also looking to make their move.

According to the Better Business Bureau, puppy scams are one of the most reported scams online.

Some of the best ways to prevent becoming a victim of a scam is to do your research before you send your money.

Experts say some of the red flags to watch out for is the method of payment.

The Better Business Bureau says if they offer to accept payment via gift cards or fishy third-party websites that you have never heard of, it’s probably a scam.

Experts say if a payment is made via gift card, it’s very hard to trace the money and retrieve the funds once the transaction is complete.

Scammers will also target someone’s emotional attachment such as specific dog pictures.

According to the Better Business Bureau, about 80 percent of online ads are often fake or scams.