Better Business Bureau warns about graduation scams

Graduation is a wonderful time for students to celebrate the end of an era and the beginning of another; however, wherever there is money involved, scammers are looking to take advantage.

The Better Business Bureau is warning the public about some of the most common graduation scams.

The most common gift to give a loved one for their graduation is a gift card. Experts recommend to always make sure the card has not been used by checking to see if the serial number has been scratched off.

Experts recommend getting a card from the back of the rack to make sure it hasn’t been used.

Another common scam to look out for is vacations and summer trips.

If you are planning a vacation with your family or loved one, it’s important to always double check the confirmation with a hotel, whether you submitted it through a website or travel agency.

Experts say sometimes they book a trip with someone claiming to be a travel agent and it ends up being a scam.

For more on scams to watch out for you can visit the Better Business Bureau’s website.