Betty White celebrates 98th birthday!

Actor Betty White is celebrating a huge milestone today.

The Golden Girls Star is celebrating her 98th birthday!

While her career spans nearly eight decades , she's probably best known for her Emmy winning role as the sweet but ditzy "Rose" on the long-running series 'The Golden Girls” as well as other shows such as Hot in Cleveland and Maybe this Time.

White holds the Guinness World Record for the longest TV career for a female entertainer.

She's been married three times and has three stepchildren.

White has won five Primetime Emmy Awards and one Grammy Award but despite her long-running success in entertainment, she says she wants to she wants to be remembered for work with animals and animal-related charities.