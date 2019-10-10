Big Change Before Friday Noon

A sharply colder airmass is moving out of the Texas Panhandle into central Texas. Ahead of it is the hot weather that we experienced today. A shallow layer of humid gulf air will be in place when the front arrives mid or late Friday morning. Clouds will form as the moist air is lifted above the arriving north winds, producing some showers or drizzle. Temperatures will be in the high 70's to low 80's during early to mid morning, and will drop into the mid to high 50's by midday. The change in the weather will reach the Zapata area a little later, late morning or midday. The cool airmass will move a long fairly quickly, and after a mild Saturday afternoon, southerly winds will bring 90F warmth into our area by Monday.

I'm expecting a warm humid night tonight, low in the upper 70's. Temperatures will drop from the low 80's (likely higher in Zapata) to the mid to high 50's Friday afternoon with some showers or drizzle. Mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, high in the low 70's Saturday, the 80's Sunday. Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, high in the mid 90's. Partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, highs around or a little above 90.