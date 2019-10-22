Big Change Thursday Night

A dry airmass exiting east Texas will maintain it's control of our weather through tonight. Southeast winds will return from the gulf bringing much more humid and warmer nighttime conditions Wednesday night. A deepening layer of humid gulf air will be in place when a strong cold front arrives from the north Thursday night. Showers and thundershowers are likely along and following the front Thursday night along with much cooler temperatures. Saturday morning will be the coolest dawn so far this season. Warmer weather will return by Sunday afternoon.

I'm expecting clear and cool with low humidity tonight, low in the high 50's to low 60's. Mostly sunny Wednesday, high in the upper 80's. Much more humid and warmer Wednesday night, lows around 70. Partly cloudy Thursday, high near 90. Showers and thundershowers Thursday nigh with temperatures falling into the 50's, Clearing Friday afternoon, high in the upper 60's. Sunny Saturday, temperatures will rise from the high 40's at dawn to the mid to high 70's in the afternoon. Partly cloudy Sunday through Tuesday, high in the 80's.