Big Change Wednesday Evening

A front has stalled out to our north over the Hill Country. A deepening layer of humid gulf air will lift above the front, possibly forming showers and thundershowers Tuesday afternoon mainly north of us. I will watch the radar just in case. We will be in the warm tropical air south of the front. On Wednesday, the front will begin to track south into our area. Ahead of it, temperatures will be warm most of the day. Temperatures will drop sharply Wednesday evening when the cold front arrives, along with scattered showers.

I'm expecting skies to become partly to mostly cloudy tonight, low in the low 70's. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday, high in the high 80's. I will watch the radar in case storms form further south. Partly cloudy to cloudy Wednesday, highs 85 to 90. Turning sharply cooler Wednesday evening with a chance of showers, low near 50. Clearing Thursday, high in the 60's. Mostly clear Thursday night, temperatures will fall through the 50's in the evening, and reach the 40's by dawn Friday. Partly cloudy Friday through Monday, high in the low 70's Friday through Sunday, the high 70's Monday.