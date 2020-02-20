Big crowds expected at IBC Youth Parade

Many schools, clubs, and organizations will hit the streets for the annual IBC Youth Parade.

Officials will have plenty of signs on site that will indicate where parents can park, drop off, and pick up their kids.

Once the parade is over the pick-up area will be located at Saint Peter's Plaza.

If you're planning to be a spectator, Laredo police reminds you that you will be towed if you do not obey traffic laws.

Parking on private property, parking against traffic flow, or blocking traffic will be tolerated.

The IBC Youth Parade will begin at 6 p.m. along San Bernardo.