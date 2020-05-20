LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Despite COVID-19, several local bicycle organizations are still coming together to honor those injured or killed on the road.
The event is a worldwide movement in which cyclists join a silent ride in honor of those who have been injured or killed while riding their bike on public roadways.
Riders are asked to wear helmets, follow the rules of the road and remain silent during the ride.
Cyclists honor deceased in Ride of Silence
