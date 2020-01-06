Bikers gather for Blessing of the Bikes

Local bikers revved their engines for a worthy cause as they gathered in prayer for those who brave the open roads on a daily basis.

As we celebrate the New Year, the first Saturday of the year is dedicated to a blessing of bikes.

On Saturday morning, the Christian Motorcycles Association held the event at the Laredo Harley Davidson shop.

The organization welcomes anyone who wants their two wheels and even four-wheel vehicles blessed during a special prayer.

Bikers say they acknowledge how dangerous it can be to ride on the open road and take full awareness.

Over 100 bikers gathered to mingle while also getting their blessings.

According to TxDOT back in 2018, 417 riders lost their lives and over 900 were seriously injured in crashes across the state.