Bikers ride for first responders ahead of September 11th

Over 100 bikers took part in the annual 9-11 Memorial Bike Run over the weekend.

Every year LULAC Council 12 and the Laredo Harley Davidson shop organizes the event to pay tribute to those who were called to the scene.

For the past 18 years the event has been honoring all of our first responders.

Before the event started there was a ceremony where local law enforcement members and the Laredo Fire Department participated.

Roughly 100 motorcycles left the Harley Davidson shop and drove to mile marker 18 and back.

LULAC gave out the last 90 tags they made in memory of all the first responders who died on that day 18 years ago.