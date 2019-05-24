Bill that would have funded Bulkhead Project dies in Texas Senate

A bill that could have helped fund the City of Laredo’s Rio Grande Vega Lands Master Plan, aka the Bulkhead Project, was dead on arrival at the Texas Senate.

For 12 years, the city has been trying to find a funding source for the project that is considered border security infrastructure, but now it's back to square one.

The Rio Grande Vega Lands Master Plan was the city’s way of compromising with President Trump's border wall.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz says the alternative now is to work with Washington to see what funds are available for any physical barrier to be applied to this master plan that they have had for a while.

The mayor says it was a great alternative for the wall and although it didn’t pass, there’s a strong push to bring it back next session.

This year, the City of Laredo had a shot of getting the long-awaited project finally funded but according to Mayor Saenz, the deadline was not met.

Saenz also says that he was told by Senator Judith Zaffirini that the deadline was Tuesday at 10:15 and that a certain committee report was not produced so the bill died.

The city's loss is the Rio Grande International Study Center’s gain.

The group has opposed the project because of its impact they say it would have on the environment and community.

The Rio Grande International Study Center also says another reason why they are against the project is that it serves as a flood barrier, and all the water it's blocking will go to our neighbors in Mexico who already has a fragile water system.

It will take another two years before HB 4306, makes its way back the Texas Senate. Until then, RGISC board president, Melissa Cigarroa government officials will take notice of the project’s effects.

Cigarroa says building a wall is not going to solve the problems because it will take away city land, amenities and put real risks our way.