Biloxi officer shot, killed outside public safety complex

A Biloxi police officer has died from multiple gunshot wounds suffered late Sunday night. The city’s police chief John Miller told WLOX News first responders rushed the officer to Merit Health. That where the chief was just before midnight when he received the news. His officer lost his life in the emergency room.

The shooting was outside the Lopez Quave Public Safety Center on Porter Avenue. That’s the main headquarters for the Biloxi Police Department. As of 12:25 a.m., police were searching for the shooting suspect.

Investigators say the suspect approached an on duty, uniformed Biloxi police officer in the public safety center’s parking lot. The man reportedly shot the officer multiple times and then ran off.

The gunfire at the police station took place sometime around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect is thin man between 5′7″ and 5′10″. When he approached the officer, he was wearing a black T-shirt, navy blue shorts and a rolled up red skull beanie. He also had dark high tops with red heel caps.

Moments after the shooting, yellow crime scene tape blocked the parking lot in front of the Porter Avenue police station. That area was considered a crime scene.

Because a Biloxi police officer lost his life in the line of duty, Miller has asked the Gulfport Police Department to lead the investigation. The chief did not know any details about how or why the officer confronted a suspect and gunshots were fired. Miller also wasn’t ready to identify his fallen officer, leaving that to investigators with Gulfport.

A representative with AMR would only say an ambulance responded to a call in the area of the Biloxi Police Department.

