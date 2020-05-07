Birthday girl asks for food donations instead of gifts

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many have been turning to birthday parades as a way to celebrate their loved ones.

A little girl with a big heart is using her special day to give back to those in need during this difficult time.

Kylie Martinez is celebrating her seventh birthday a little differently this year.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she was told that her birthday festivities would not be the same this time around.

Fortunately, her family informed her that she will still have a celebration, but Kylie had just one special request.

Her mother Angelica Martinez says she had been hearing about what's going on in the news and asked to receive food donations instead of gifts for her birthday.

On Wednesday evening, her family and friends filled the streets not only to celebrate her big day but also to give back to a worthy cause which is something the Laredo Regional Food Bank is thankful for.

Carmen Garcia with the food bank says, “I was super touched to hear that it was someone not associated with the food bank and that it was a seven-year girl, it is truly touching”

With the ongoing coronavirus, pandemic, the need for food donations is crucial right now.

Garcia says in the past couple of weeks, the food bank has increased from feeding 500 families a week to 750.

And when it comes to thinking of others, we all could learn a lesson from Kylie.