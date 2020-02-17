Blame it on a Monday

After a warm and sunny weekend, we are in store for quite a bit of changes this week!

On Monday, we will start off foggy and hazy in the low 60s.

As we head into the afternoon, temperatures will start to pick up, putting at a high of 84 degrees.

Then on Tuesday, we are going to stay in the mid 80s but once we head into the evening, clouds will start to move in giving us a 40 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will continue to linger for most of the week.

On Wednesday morning, temperatures will drop to the 50s and we will see a 60 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures will also be pretty chilly, on Wednesday we are looking to reach a high of 64 degrees, then we drop back to the upper 40s.

On Thursday, we are expecting a high of 54 degrees and a 60 percent chance of rain.

By Friday, these chances of rain will start to decrease, but we will remain cloudy, giving us a gloomy day with a high of 58 degrees.

As for the big WBCA Parade, we are looking at a cool and cloudy celebration.

Hopefully, it doesn't rain on our parade.