Blame it on the rain

Mother Nature made it rain in various parts of south Texas Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, we saw triple-digit temperatures with very high humidity and although the rain was a sigh of relief, it still brought more humidity.

On Friday, we will see a small chance of rain and a high of 99, before we get back to our triple digit temperatures.

Hopefully, we can score another day of rainy conditions before we go back to our normal routine.

As we carry on into the weekend, we are expecting low triple digits with temperatures in the 103, 102 and 104 mark.