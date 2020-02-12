Blame it on the rain!

We had a very wet and chilly temperature, and you can blame that on the rain.

On Wednesday morning, these chances of rain will continue for most of the morning.

We will start off in the 40s and see a possible high of 66 degrees.

Overnight we will drop to the 40s once again, but see a nice warm sunny day on Thursday with highs in the mid-60s.

On Valentine's Day it's going to be the perfect day to enjoy some outdoor activities because it's going to be sunny and fresh outside!

As we head into the weekend, we are expecting to jump back up to the 70s.

Until then just try to hang on until the weekend.