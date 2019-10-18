Blessed Sacrament Catholic School holds mass for breast cancer victims

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a local catholic school is looking to honor those during a special event.

On Friday morning Blessed Sacrament Catholic School will be hosting a special mass and presentation for breast cancer victims and survivors.

Representatives from the school say this event is to capture the faith, unity and support of everybody.

After the mass, the school will have a parade with students, teachers and Border Patrol taking part.

The event takes place Friday morning at 9 a.m. at the school's pavilion.