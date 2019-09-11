Blood & Marrow drive to take place at Pla Mor this weekend

A special drive is taking place this weekend in the name of Bella, a young Laredoan who recently lost her battle to cancer.

At just seven-months old, Bella was diagnosed with leukemia. She underwent countless treatments and had been in and out of remission.

Back in April, Bella lost her battle to cancer; however, her family and supporters who stood by her side are hoping to keep her memory alive by hosting a blood and marrow drive.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center in collaboration with Lazy Boy Tattoos are inviting residents to roll up their sleeves and donate blood for a good cause.

Organizers say these blood donations could go to someone who may be fighting a similar battle.

The event will take place at Pla-Mor located on 2819 Bob Bullock Loop on Saturday, September 14th from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, you can call Liza Guzman at 956-763-7783.

You must be 18 years or older to donate.