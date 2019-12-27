Blood Drive to be held in Baby Bella's name

A local business is looking to host an upcoming blood drive while also honoring a brave young soul who lost her battle to cancer.

Little Bella Sanchez was diagnosed with leukemia at only seven-months-old and tragically lost her battle back in April at just two-years-old.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center in collaboration with Lazy Boy Tattoos is looking to keep Bella’s memory alive and help those who may be fighting similar illnesses by hosting a blood and marrow registry drive.

Organizers say these blood donations could possibly save someone’s life.

The event will take place at Lazy Boy Tattoos located at 5309 McPherson Rd on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, you can call Liza Guzman at 956-763-7783 or Lazy Boy Tattoos at (956) 489-7999.

You must be 18 years or older to donate.