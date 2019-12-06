Blood donors will receive H-E-B gift card during December

Donors who give blood in the month of December will receive a H-E-B gift card from the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center as a thank-you gift for helping the community blood supply.

Currently, the blood supply is critically low in South Texas and some blood type levels are at less than a one-day supply.

Blood and platelet donations help local trauma, surgery and cancer patients. However, the local community blood bank sees critical shortages during the winter holidays, when schools are out and donations decrease by 20 percent.

Patients like breast cancer survivor Samantha, needed blood to help them through treatments of radiation and chemotherapy.

“I have to say, it really, truly helped me and basically saved my life,” she said.

All blood types are needed as all supplies are critically low. The Laredo community is encouraged to donate on Saturday, December 7 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Mall Del Norte next to the store Shoe Dept.

Anyone wishing to donate blood must present identification.

For more information about the blood donation process or to schedule a donation, volunteers are encouraged to call 210-731-5590.