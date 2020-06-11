Blood drive in honor of Bella Sanchez

Many came together to help save lives in honor of Bella Sanchez on Thursday morning.

Bella Sanchez passed away last year after fighting cancer for the fourth time in her two years of life.



A blood drive is an easy way many of us can help fight childhood cancer.



The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center and Smiles From Heaven got together and hosted a blood drive.



Bella's mother says one of the ways they continue to honor Bella's memory is through Smiles From Heaven.

"We advocate for childhood cancer, we assist families who are going through this disease and we also bring hope, you know, through advocacy, education, spiritual needs, and financial aid."

There are new safety measures being taken by the organization to prevent the spread of COVID-19, one of them is you have to make an appointment to be able to donate.



To learn more information you can visit SouthTexasBlood.org.