Bloomberg ends run for presidential campaign

Michael Bloomberg has ended his presidential campaign and is throwing his support to Joe Biden.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, the former New York mayor said the numbers were clear and left him no viable path to the nomination.

After Biden's overwhelming victory in South Carolina and Super Tuesday wave, Bloomberg says he believes the former vice president can defeat Donald Trump in November.

NBC News reports Bloomberg spent over $445 million dollars on TV and radio ads in a campaign that lasted just three months.

Bloomberg skipped the first 4 nominating states, planning on a Super Tuesday jump start to the nomination.