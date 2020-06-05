LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The company behind the Blue Duck scooters says they had to pull them due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The City of Laredo says the public mode of transportation had not been used in that time span, so the company picked them up.
Officials and the traffic department are working to bring the scooters back and have them up and running again soon.
Blue Duck scooters pulled due to COVID-19
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The company behind the Blue Duck scooters says they had to pull them due to the coronavirus lockdown.