Blue Santa program registration to continue throughout the week

You can help the Laredo Police Department bring Christmas cheer to children this year.

Tuesday, police opened registration to the Blue Santa charity program and over 130 kids are now on Santa’s list.

The Blue Santa charity program helps hundreds of children across Laredo as they organize a toy drive for the community.

The registration will continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Families wanting to register for the program can do so by stopping by LPD's main office at 4712 Maher Avenue.

Parents must bring an ID to register and the program is only open to children 10 years of age or younger.