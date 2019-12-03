Blue Santa receives generous donation from H-E-B

Hundreds of kids will have a holly jolly Christmas thanks to a big donation from a Texas-based grocery store.

The Laredo Police Department’s Blue Santa received a $5,000 donation from H-E-B.

This donation will help the police department provide a special gift to a child in need in Laredo and surrounding areas.

In previous years, the Blue Santa charity program has helped hundreds of children across Laredo as they organize a toy drive for the community.

The police department thanks H-E-B for their generosity and helping make Christmas brighter this year.