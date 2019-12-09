Blue Santa takes part in Coffee with a Cop event

Community members had a chance to have a nice hot cup of joe with a police officer as well as a very special guest.

The Laredo Police Department held its monthly coffee with a cop event at the McDonalds on Del Mar Saturday morning.

Residents had a chance to speak with police officers about what’s going on in their community and meet Papa Claus himself.

Blue Santa was at the restaurant taking pictures with all the boy and girls and also collecting toys for kids in need.

The Blue Santa program has been successful in providing kids to hundreds of Laredo-area kids.

