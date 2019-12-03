Blue days, black nights

It's going to be another cool morning and warm day in the Gateway City!

Although it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, it's certainly not going to feel like it.

On Tuesday we will start off in the high 40s/ low 50s and make our way to about 76 degrees.

As we get to the evening hours by around 7 p.m. is when we start to see those temperatures drop.

So even though it may be warm, it might be cool overnight, so don't crank up those heaters or AC units just yet.

We will continue this pattern of cold and hot temperatures for practically the rest of the week with Thursday being our warmest day with highs in the 79.

Of course we will drop back down to the 50s overnight.