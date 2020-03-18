Blue eyes crying in the rain

Looks like the rain is still going to continue to fall in south Texas!

On Wednesday, we will start off in the upper 60s and reach a high of about 90 degrees.

We will also see a 30 percent chance of rain which will likely happen in the evening hours.

On Thursday, these chances of rain will increase to 40 percent. We are also expecting temperatures to climb to about 92 degrees.

Now as we head into Friday, temperatures will start to drop into the 50s, giving us a high of about 74 degrees and lows in the 50s by the evening.

Then on Saturday temperatures will drop even more into the 60s.

So even though we are entering the official start of spring, the cool weather isn't done with us yet.

Then After the weekend, we will bounce back to the sunny 80 degree temperatures.