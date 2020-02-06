A&M Board of Regents meet at TAMIU

In celebration of TAMIU's 50th anniversary, the Texas A&M Board of Regents held their first quarterly meeting on campus.

While some of the input included the success and growth students see at their universities, the difficulties like education costs and mental health were also part of the students’ comments.

"The students are the future of the world."

Mariana Rodriguez, who represents the student body of TAMIU as the vice president, says there are difficulties university students face.

"They are going to be the leaders, they're going to be the next employers, so I think it's important to help them."

The Board of Regents of Texas A&M, which governs the local university and ten others in the state, held their first quarterly meeting at TAMIU. It allowed Dr. Pablo Arenaz, the university's president, to speak about his campus.

"Where we are as an institution. Where we are moving as an institution, and a transformational impact that we've had on Laredo."

It also allowed students like Ruben Martinez of Texas A&M University Kingsville to talk about some of the challenges students face.

"Some of the trends that we highlighted were food insecurities, affordable educational resources, and also student health and wellness, which focuses on mental health."

Ruben says in addition to school, students also have many other responsibilities.

"They're having to juggle two or three jobs just to get through school. Some of them have children. The textbook costs have risen 88% over the years."

Mariana says TAMIU could soon see a solution for that.

"So let's say a book that is going to be $500, it might be for free online on this website that the system is trying to create. They are working on that. We are very excited because it's already in the works."

Aside from a food pantry that students can take advantage of, TAMIU is also equipped with a meditation room, and a separate room that can be used for relaxing. Counseling is also available. These are things that have been brought up by the student body and the A&M system has applied.

"The households have changed, and it's important that we keep up with the evolving student bodies."

Dr. Arenaz also mentioned new programs that are coming to TAMIU this fall, including a bachelor's degree in public health.

Two engineering programs are also being proposed. More details should be released about them in the future. The president is very confident they will be approved.

TAMIU has a long-term goal of becoming a 10,000 student institution in the next 4 to 7 years.