Vehicle capsizes during demonstration at the Rio Grande

An amphibious vehicle went underwater Wednesday morning during a demonstration at the Rio Grande.

During a demonstration, one of the company officials was using the vehicle on the river when it capsized.

Border Patrol Agents were able to respond to the scene and assist the company employee.

The company was in town because the Webb County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking to purchase a boat that they can use on the river or the lake in the event that a situation occurs on water.

The person driving the boat at the time was not a sheriff deputy or affiliated with the sheriff’s office in any way.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.