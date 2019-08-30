Bodies of illegal immigrants continue to surface

Living in a community along the border, residents are familiar with the perilous journey many migrants embark on for a better life; unfortunately, some end up paying the ultimate price for a chance at the American dream.

Since 2009, over 600 illegal immigrants have lost their battle to the dangerous trek into Brooks County, a rural community east of Webb County.

Ranchers call the Brook’s County Sheriff’s Office almost on a daily basis to report bodies or bones found on their property.

Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez says there are roughly 33 for the year, and last year they had 50.

Sheriff Martinez says this is something that deeply saddens him.

Martinez says during one case he recovered a young man and a short while later, he found his mother looking for her son.

Brooks County Sheriff's Deputy Elias Pompas says they usually know where the traffic is moving and they have picked up bodies on the east and west side of the county.

According to Deputy Pompas, there’s more activity in the early morning hours than later on in the day.

After the bodies are found, they are taken to the Webb County Medical Examiner.

Sheriff Martinez says Dr. Stern’s office does a good job with her clients and there are a lot of people that get identified through her process.

With the help of Webb County, they are able to identify how these immigrants are dying, something Sheriff Martinez says is due to the extreme elements.

The sheriff says these people that make the journey are usually held in stash houses for several days and weeks, so they are not getting the liquids or foods they need.

Martinez knows this isn’t an issue that can be solved overnight but believes there is a solution to the disastrous situation.

He believes action needs to take place immediately by securing the border and getting more manpower on the ground.

The Brooks County Sheriff's Office says the trek turns out fatal more often for women than men.

The ages of the victims tend to range from 20 to 25 years old.