Body of infant found by water treatment plant

The body of an infant was found by the water treatment plant off of State Highway 285 south east of Hebbronville, Texas.

According to Chief Deputy Reyes Espinoza, the body was discovered at approximately 9:30 a.m. on October 3rd. Deputies and investigators from the Jim Hogg County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the Texas Rangers to establish the perimeter where the infant was found.

Officers removed the body from the drainage pipe and it subsequently turned over to the Webb County coroner’s office for an autopsy.

The body was determined to be a male infant, unknown age, and had to have been in the water system for approximately 24 hours.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted and the medical examiner’s report is pending results.