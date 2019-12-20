Body of missing Texas mother found, newborn alive

HOUSTON, TX (NBC) - There’s a possible break in the case of a missing Texas woman and her infant daughter.
Overnight police converged on a house in Jersey Village near Houston where Tammy Broussard says authorities told her they found the body of her daughter Heidi.
Police told her the body of the 33-year-old woman was found in the trunk of a car.
She also says investigators told her that her granddaughter, 3-week-old Margot Carey was found in a home in good condition.
The newborn is currently being treated at a local hospital.
Heidi Broussard and her daughter were last seen the morning of December 12th.
More details expected to be released later on during the day.