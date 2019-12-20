Body of missing Texas mother found, newborn alive

There’s a possible break in the case of a missing Texas woman and her infant daughter.

Overnight police converged on a house in Jersey Village near Houston where Tammy Broussard says authorities told her they found the body of her daughter Heidi.

Police told her the body of the 33-year-old woman was found in the trunk of a car.

She also says investigators told her that her granddaughter, 3-week-old Margot Carey was found in a home in good condition.

The newborn is currently being treated at a local hospital.

Heidi Broussard and her daughter were last seen the morning of December 12th.

More details expected to be released later on during the day.