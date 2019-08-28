Boiling heat, summer stench

We are in the last days of August, but it looks like this heat isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

On Wednesday, we will start off in the high 70s but with the humidity, we are going to feel like we're in the mid-80s.

We are expecting a high of up to 104 degrees by the late afternoon with a heat index of 110, so that high humidity and the strong summer heat is still in effect.

This pattern will continue as we head into the weekend.

If you are planning your Labor Day vacation, you might want to make sure those plans include a pool, lake or beach because it's going to be a hot one.