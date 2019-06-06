Boiling heat, summer stench

Although South Texas didn't see any severe weather conditions, other parts of the Lone Star State saw flooding in areas such as Houston and Katy Texas.

Here in Laredo, it remained hot and humid throughout the day and it's only going to get hotter!

All those chances of rain have left our area and now we are expecting to get up to the triple-digit temperatures.

We are expecting a high of 104 degrees on Thursday, then on Friday, we will climb up to 107.

By Saturday and Sunday, we are looking at 109 and even 111 degrees.

Of course with the heat index, it's going to feel a lot hotter, especially without a cloud in the sky.