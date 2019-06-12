Bola Blanca Tournament taking place this weekend!

If you are looking for a fun way to spend Father's Day, the Max Mandel Golf Course will be hosting a special tournament all dads can take part in.

The Bola Blanca Tournament will be taking place this Father's Day weekend.

The Max Golf Course is such an amazing facility to view some of the most beautiful sceneries in town.

During the tournament, father and son can get a chance to tee-off, whack some balls and unwind.

Those who take part in the tournament will also be treated to breakfast, lunch, snacks, and beverages.

Golfers will also have a chance to win some great prizes.

The event will take place Saturday, June 15th at the Max Mandel Golf Course located at 27700 FM 1472.

The cost for registration is $150 per player. To register you can call 726-2000.