Bond granted for man accused of Knoll Avenue shooting

The bond for 22-year-old Cesar Terrazas has been set at $275,000 for attempted capital murder of a peace officer, burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Terrazas is accused of a domestic violence incident that escalated into an officer-involved shooting back in November.

The incident happened on November 26th when officers were called out to a disturbance at the 100 block of Knoll Avenue.

Authorities say 22-year-old Cesar Terrazas allegedly broke into a home and shot inside the home injuring two people.

When officers arrived, Terrazas responded with gunfire injuring a 33-year-old officer in the upper leg.

Officers were eventually able to take him into custody and recovered an AR-15 style rifle and over 70 casings from the scene.

All of the victims were transported to an area hospital.