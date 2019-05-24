Border Patrol discovers false family unit

Border Patrol agents discover a scheme being used by a young boy and what appeared to be his father after they were caught with a falsified birth certificate as they were attempting to gain entry into the U.S.

File photo: Border Patrol

On Wednesday, the Zapata Border Patrol station apprehended 20 illegal immigrants which included eight families.

During questioning, agents noticed several inconsistencies between one man and a boy.

The supposed father and son were questioned further and the man admitted to not being the boy's biological father.

They then confirmed with the boy's mother that the birth certificate was altered to match the man's last name.

According to Border Patrol this type of deception is happening more often.

Border Patrol says the young boy will be processed as an unaccompanied child and the man will be processed for illegal entry into the U.S.