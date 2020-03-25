Border Patrol rescues group from Rio Grande

Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector rescued a group of illegal immigrants from the Rio Grande earlier this week.

The incident happened on Monday, March 23rd when agents received a report of several individuals who were stranded on an island in the river.

The Laredo Sector Marine Unit responded and rescued a total of six individuals.

Border Patrol emergency medical technicians evaluated the group and determined that they were all in good health.

All Mexican Nationals were determined to be in the U.S. illegally.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Border Patrol continues its mission of securing our borders and assisting those in need.

Border Patrol continues to encourage the community to call them if you see suspicious activity.