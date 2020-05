Border Patrol agents find several bundles of drugs near the river earlier this week.

The seizure happened on Monday, May 18th when agents responded received a call regarding several individuals smuggling bundles near El Cenizo.

When agents arrived, the subjects dropped the bundles and fled to Mexico.

Agents seized a total of five bundles of marijuana.

The bundles weighed approximately 365.91 pounds, with an estimated street value of over $292,720.