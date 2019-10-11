Border Patrol Agent arrested for allegedly soliciting prostitution

An off-duty Border Patrol agent was arrested for soliciting prostitution.

Donato Cantu, age 43, was arrested Friday after a several month investigation led by the Laredo Police Department, in conjunction with the FBI and CBP Office of Professional Responsibility.

Through the course of the investigation, Cantu was identified as a person to have solicited an illegal alien for prostitution. The case was then presented to the Webb County District Attorney’s Office who determined there was sufficient evidence to secure the warrant of arrest for Cantu.

Cantu was booked and processed then remanded to Webb County Jail in lieu of a $500 bond as set by Judge H. Liendo.

Sara A. Melendez, Public Affairs Officer, released this statement attributable to the CBP official:

“An off-duty Border Patrol agent from the Laredo Sector was arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution C/B, by the Laredo Police Department, on October 11, 2019 in Laredo, Texas. He has been with the Service for over 13 years. As a matter of policy, U.S. Customs and Border Protection does not comment on on-going investigations. Inquiries regarding the case are best directed to the Webb County District Attorney’s Office.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection holds its employees accountable and expects the entire workforce to adhere to the Agency’s standards of conduct.”