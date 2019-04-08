Border Patrol Agents find unresponsive man during alleged smuggling attempt

Border Patrol Agents discovered an unresponsive man after making a vehicle stop over the weekend.

Agents arrested several undocumented individuals south of Webb County on Friday afternoon near Highway 83 after a pick-up truck failed to yield.

The vehicle came to a stop after agents deployed a tire deflation device.

A total of eleven individuals attempted to flee the area, but were later caught.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found an unresponsive male.

They immediately performed life-saving efforts until emergency medical services arrived and transported the victim to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of death is still unknown.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a juvenile U.S. Citizen is in custody at the Webb County Jail.