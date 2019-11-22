Border Patrol Marine rescues drowning individual in river

Laredo Sector Marine Unit rescued an individual from drowning in the Rio Grande River.

The rescue occurred on November 20, at approximately 9:30 a.m., when a Border Patrol agent working the Chacon Creek area near the Rio Grande River spotted an individual, in the river, struggling to stay afloat.

The agent immediately took action and requested assistance from the Laredo Sector Marine Unit. Laredo Sector Marine agents responded and encountered a male subject having difficulty remaining above water. The agents safely pulled the male subject onto their vessel and rescued him from downing.

The individual, a Mexican national, was attempting to return to Mexico when he began to struggle while trying to cross the river. The individual was medically evaluated and did not require any further medical attention. The subject will be processed accordingly.

