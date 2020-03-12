Border Patrol PSA encourages residents to report suspicious activity

Border Patrol is shedding light on the dangers of crossing the border illegally with a new public service announcement video.

Border Patrol released the PSA as a way to remind the general public to report any suspicious activity in our area.

In the video, Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez explains that crossing the border illegally can become a life or death situation.

This coming Tuesday, Border Patrol will host a press conference at the Laredo Sector Headquarters to discuss some of the dangers of crossing the border illegally and provide some of the scenarios they see out on the field.

