Border Patrol administrators speak out abut safety measures

Border Patrol officials are talking about the measures they are taking to ensure agents and staff stay safe.

Last week, Border Patrol Union President Hector Garza issued a statement expressing his concerns over the actions taken by local BP administration to keep staff safe.



He cited instances in which agents who had come into contact with COVID-19 were allegedly denied safety leave.



Monday morning, BP administrators spoke about what they're doing to keep people safe.



Chief Felix Chavez said that to date, two employees have tested positive and 55 others have been given safety leave.



He says he keeps a watchful eye over everything happening in the Laredo sector.

"I've been talking to numerous agents, both on the line and in the musters and every time I go, the answer I get, because I specifically ask 'do you have enough PPE?' And the answer is yes, and I feel very confident and comfortable with what is being made available to them in terms of PPE. But we've taken numerous actions, we've operationally realigned a lot of our personnel from their previous duties to front line border security duties, very important for us to get as many people in front line positions as possible to help mitigate the spread for the benefit of the community of Laredo."

Chief Chavez adds that they are also exercising what is called Title 42 authority, which is helping them expedite any contact while out in the field by allowing them to process and get people to ports of entry quickly so they can be removed from the United States.