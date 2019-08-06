Border Patrol agents seize over three million dollars worth of cocaine

A Mexican National is arrested by Border Patrol agents after she allegedly attempted to smuggle illegal narcotics into the U.S. over the weekend.

According to Border Patrol, events transpired on August 3rd when agents at the Highway 59 checkpoint encountered a white SUV at the primary inspection lane.

During questioning, a canine alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics; as a result, agents referred the woman to secondary inspection.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found 45 bundles of cocaine.

The cocaine weighed about 116 pounds and had an estimated street value of $3,727,680.

The driver was arrested and the case was turned over to the DEA.