Border Patrol agents stop three smuggling attempts

The Laredo sector Border Patrol continues to see case after case of human smuggling in our border.

This time they intercepted three different cases of human smuggling.



The first case happened at the I-35 checkpoint where they found 48 people inside a tractor trailer, including two juveniles, all from Mexico.



The second incident was at the highway 83 checkpoint where they found 10 people inside a trailer. The individuals were believed to be from the countries of Ecuador and Mexico.



The third case happened the same day, but on highway 59. Agents did a traffic stop on a pickup truck and they found four people who were illegally in the U.S. from the countries of Mexico and Honduras.