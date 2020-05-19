Border Patrol agents recover stolen firearms during two incidents

Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector recovered multiple stolen firearms during two separate incidents.

The first incident happened on May 17th when agents at the south station along with DPS Troopers encountered a silver sedan on the side of the road near Highway 83 and Mangana-Hein Road.

Authorities made contact with the driver and during questioning, agents and troopers found several firearms in the back seat of the driver’s vehicle.

Record checks revealed that one of the rifles was reported stolen.

DPS Troopers took custody of the vehicle and the firearms.

Meanwhile, the second incident happened on May 18th when agents at the Hebbronville Station encountered a white SUV at the Farm to Market Road checkpoint.

The driver was determined to be a Mexican Citizen who claimed legal residency but could not provide proof of residency.

During secondary inspection, agents found several firearms in the rear of the SUV.

Record checks revealed the weapons were reported stolen.

The driver was taken into custody and the case was turned over to the Jim Hogg County Sheriff’s Office.