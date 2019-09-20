Border Patrol agents help render aid during two separate crashes

Border Patrol agents are being credited for helping rescue drivers during two separate accidents that happened earlier this week.

The first accident happened on Wednesday at around 10 a.m. on Highway 359 when agents were called out to a rollover accident near Hebbronville.

According to reports, a single individual was injured in the rollover.

Border Patrol agents assisted authorities with the Jim Hogg County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety.

An EMT with Border Patrol helped transport the driver to a nearby hospital.

The second accident happened near Cotulla when two tractor-trailers swerved into the median on I-35 near mile marker 62.

According to reports one of the vehicles caught fire which spread to the brush.

Agents were able to assist first responders in extinguish the fire and get the drivers to safety.

Due to the quick response of Border Patrol agents, no fatalities were reported.