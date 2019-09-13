Border Patrol agents apprehend human smuggler

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station prevented a human smuggling attempt on a ranch near Hebbronville, Texas.

Agents responded to a report of possible illegal aliens on the ranch located on State Highway 285 during the early afternoon on September 9th.

With the assistance of a service canine, agents apprehended six individuals hidden in the brush.

They were placed under arrest and transported to the station for processing, where agents discovered the individuals were Guatemalan National entered the country illegally.

According to reports, one of the individuals was revealed to be the foot guide of the group.

All individuals are being processed accordingly.

